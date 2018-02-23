Konecny (foot) missed practice Friday, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

Konecny was able to take warmups ahead of Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, but he ultimately sat that one out. This doesn't have the look of an injury that could shelve him for very long, but Konecny should be considered questionable for Saturday's road contest against the Senators.

