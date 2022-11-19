Konecny (upper body) won't play Saturday against Montreal, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Konecny has traveled back to Philadelphia for further evaluation after being injured in Thursday's game against Boston. He appeared to hurt his right hand during the second period of the contest. Konecny has racked up seven goals, 12 assists, 56 shots on net, 13 blocks and 18 hits in 17 games this season.