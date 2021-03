Konecny (not injury related) had two shots and one hit in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

The 23-year-old was back after missing five games while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, and he slotted in on the Flyers' fourth line with Michael Raffl and Connor Bunnaman. He logged just under 16 minutes of ice time, including four-and-a-half minutes of power-play work, but failed to hit the scoresheet for the sixth consecutive game.