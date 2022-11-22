Konecny (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for 10-14 days, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Konecny will likely miss Philadelphia's next five games at a minimum. This is a big loss for the Flyers and fantasy managers alike, as Konecny has arguably been the team's best players this season, having racked up seven goals and 19 points through 17 contests. Zack MacEwen could be tasked with taking on an expanded role during Konecny's absence.