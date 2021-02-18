Konecny (COVID-19 protocol) will not travel with the team for Sunday's clash with Boston in Lake Tahoe, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Konecny was already expected to miss out versus the Rangers on Thursday but will now be sidelined for at least one more game. The Ontario native is currently bogged down in a seven-game goal drought during which he has registered a mere four shots. Until Koneecny starts putting pucks on net, fantasy players may want to consider alternative options, especially in DFS formats.