Konecny (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Rangers after he was hurt at Friday's practice.
Konecny's injury is considered minor, so his status for Sunday's tilt in Pittsburgh is still to be determined. He has 27 goals and 54 points in 57 contests this season. Konecny will be replaced in the lineup by Tyson Foerster, who returns to action after missing four games with a lower-body injury.
