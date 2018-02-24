Konecny (foot) is active for Saturday's road game against the Senators, per the NHL.com roster report.

While Konecny appears to be active, there's a chance that he could be limited given how his status came down to pregame warmups. The second-year forward has compiled 15 goals, 19 assists and three power-play points through 60 games, and he's shown rapid improvement defensively, working with a plus-12 rating this season after turning in a minus-2 mark in 2016-17.