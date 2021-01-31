Konecny (coach's decision) will return for Sunday's game versus the Islanders after he was a healthy scratch Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia

Konecny's offense has been fine in 2020-21 with eight points in as many games, but head coach Alain Vigneault clearly wanted to send the 23-year-old winger a message. It will end up being just a one-game absence for Konecny, who should slot back into a top-six role Sunday.