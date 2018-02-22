Konecny (foot) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Columbus, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Konecny didn't put much weight on his injured left foot during a "quick twirl" in Thursday's morning skate, but he's evidently feeling well enough to gut it out against the Blue Jackets. The Flyers and fantasy owners alike will be happy to have the 21-year-old forward in their lineups, as he's been hot of late, racking up four goals and nine points in his last seven contests.