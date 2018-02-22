Flyers' Travis Konecny: Will play Thursday
Konecny (foot) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Columbus, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Konecny didn't put much weight on his injured left foot during a "quick twirl" in Thursday's morning skate, but he's evidently feeling well enough to gut it out against the Blue Jackets. The Flyers and fantasy owners alike will be happy to have the 21-year-old forward in their lineups, as he's been hot of late, racking up four goals and nine points in his last seven contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...