Konecny (lower body) has been deemed day-to-day and will miss Saturday's road clash against the Bruins.

Konecny is set to miss at least one game with a lower-body issue. The 29-year-old winger was off to a solid start to the 2026-27 campaign, where he had compiled three assists, eight shots on net, 11 hits and four blocked shots across five outings. In his absence, Carl Gundstrom is the likely candidate to replace him in the team's middle six. Konecny's status will be monitored closely ahead of Philadelphia's clash with the Hurricanes on Sunday.