Sanheim notched an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sanheim continues to be the Flyers' top overall defenseman. He's picked up one assist in five of six games this season while adding an even plus-minus rating despite seeing the toughest defensive assignments. He's also recorded 11 blocked shots, five hits, eight PIM and 14 shots on net while averaging 25:58 of ice time per game, 5:34 more than he averaged in 2022-23.