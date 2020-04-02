Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Approaching 10 goals
Sanheim had eight goals and 25 points in 69 games prior to the NHL suspending the season in March because of the coronavirus.
The 24-year-old heated up prior to the stoppage, tallying one goal and nine points with a plus-6 rating in 14 games. He won't match his 35 points from last season, but Sanheim could realistically score two more goals in the final 13 games to post 10 goals for the first time in his career. He also has a plus-4 rating, 32 PIM and 110 shots on net in 69 games this season.
