Sanheim posted an assist on the game-winning goal in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Penguins on Saturday.

The 22-year-old hasn't scored this month, but Sanheim has six assists in the last eight games. They've all come at even strength, but with Saturday's coming during overtime, it was obviously in the 3-on-3 situation. After a slow start, Sanheim is having a productive season with five goals and 24 points in 62 games.