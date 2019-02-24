Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Assists game-winner
Sanheim posted an assist on the game-winning goal in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Penguins on Saturday.
The 22-year-old hasn't scored this month, but Sanheim has six assists in the last eight games. They've all come at even strength, but with Saturday's coming during overtime, it was obviously in the 3-on-3 situation. After a slow start, Sanheim is having a productive season with five goals and 24 points in 62 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...