Sanheim scored twice and tallied a power-play assist in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.

The three points bring Sanheim up to 12, in 37 games. The 22-year-old defenseman has been largely a non-factor in fantasy this year, but Sanheim's big-time performance ahead of the holiday break could see him kick off the second half of the season with more confidence. His four shots versus the Rangers were most on the Flyers.