Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Big night helps defeat Rangers
Sanheim scored twice and tallied a power-play assist in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.
The three points bring Sanheim up to 12, in 37 games. The 22-year-old defenseman has been largely a non-factor in fantasy this year, but Sanheim's big-time performance ahead of the holiday break could see him kick off the second half of the season with more confidence. His four shots versus the Rangers were most on the Flyers.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Going through another dry spell•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Finally breaks scoreless streak•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Registers minus-4 rating•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Starting slow•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Signs bridge deal with Philly•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Burgeoning two-way defenseman•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.