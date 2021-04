Sanheim scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins. He also provided four blocks, three shots and two hits.

Sanheim blocked a shot in the defensive zone and turned it into a breakaway when Patrice Bergeron fell trying to defend, and Sanheim snapped a shot past Boston goalie Daniel Vladar to secure the win. It was just Sanheim's second goal of the year and first since Jan. 21, finally putting an end to a goal drought that had reached 30 games.