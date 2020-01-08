Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Breaks scoreless streak
Sanheim scored and tallied three shots on net but also posted a minus-3 rating in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
The good news is Sanheim scored his first goal since Nov. 19, but he's now in the negative with his plus/minus. He owns a minus-6 rating in the last six games. Sanheim has five goals and 13 points with a minus-2 rating, 18 PIM and 69 shots in 43 games this season.
