Sanheim scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Sanheim ended a 14-game point drought with his first-period goal, which tied the game at 2-2. The 28-year-old had struggled after his time with Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it hasn't cost him ice time for the Flyers. He's now at seven goals, 28 points, 120 shots on net, 153 blocked shots, 69 hits and a minus-15 rating across 72 appearances. Sanheim is in a top-four role and should be able to reach the 30-point mark for the fourth time in his eight-year career.