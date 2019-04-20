Sanheim posted nine goals and 35 points with 133 blocked shots and 45 hits in 82 games this season.

Playing his first full NHL season -- and appearing in 32 more games than his rookie campaign of 2017-18 -- Sanheim saw the biggest increases in goals, points and blocked shots. He just turned 23, so he might still have some more untapped offensive potential, but Sanheim is most valuable in leagues with blocks -- his 133 redirected shots ranked third on the team.