Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Collects another assist
Sanheim garnered an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Islanders on Wednesday.
Sanheim has now notched an assist in consecutive nights. It brings his total to three on the year. The rookie blueliner has yet to find his first goal of the season but he is not afraid to shoot (seven SOG in his last four games). Sanheim remains an integral part of the Flyers' youth movement, unfortunately that does not translate to fantasy relevance in standard leagues especially with Shayne Gostisbehere returning from injury.
