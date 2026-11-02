Sanheim notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Sanheim is picking up the pace with four helpers over his last four games. The 30-year-old defenseman's not going to lead the way on offense from the blue line, but he can chip in a little of everything, which makes him a good fantasy target for category coverage. He has a goal, six assists, 29 shots on net, 13 hits, 35 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 16 appearances on the year.