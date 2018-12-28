Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Ending December on high note
Sanheim has picked up assists in each of the last two games.
While he only played 49 games during his rookie season, Sanheim already has more points in his second campaign than he had last season. In 36 contests this season, he has three goals and 12 points. Sanheim has played very well in December, posting all three of his goals this season and six points in 12 games this month. It's been, by far, the best month of his career, and more months like this are probably coming for the 22-year-old defenseman.
