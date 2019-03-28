Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Ends scoring drought
Sanheim recorded two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
The second-year defenseman hadn't hit the scoresheet in eight straight games coming into Wednesday. Sanheim has put together a solid campaign with nine goals and 33 points through 77 games despite little time on the top power-play unit for Philly, giving him definite sleeper potential in 2019-20 if his role continues to grow.
