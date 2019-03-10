Sanheim posted a pair of assists with a plus-4 rating and four hits in a 5-2 victory against the Islanders on Saturday.

This was one of Sanheim's best performances of the season. He's eclipsed the 30-point mark for the season and moved back into the positive in the plus/minus department. Sanheim has been playing very well and has four goals with 12 points and a plus-8 rating in the last 12 games. Overall, he has nine goals and 31 points in 68 games this season.