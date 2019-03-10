Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Fills stat sheet
Sanheim posted a pair of assists with a plus-4 rating and four hits in a 5-2 victory against the Islanders on Saturday.
This was one of Sanheim's best performances of the season. He's eclipsed the 30-point mark for the season and moved back into the positive in the plus/minus department. Sanheim has been playing very well and has four goals with 12 points and a plus-8 rating in the last 12 games. Overall, he has nine goals and 31 points in 68 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...