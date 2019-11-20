Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Finally breaks scoreless streak
Sanheim scored just his second goal of the season in a loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old hits the quarter pole well behind his pace from last season. Sanheim had nine goals and 35 points in 2018-19, but he's on track for about eight goals and 23 points this season. His goal Tuesday was his first point since Nov. 2, and he only has two points in the last 11 games. Overall, Sanheim has two goals and six points with a plus-1 rating in 21 games.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Registers minus-4 rating•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Starting slow•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Signs bridge deal with Philly•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Burgeoning two-way defenseman•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Posts assist in season finale•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Ends scoring drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.