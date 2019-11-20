Sanheim scored just his second goal of the season in a loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old hits the quarter pole well behind his pace from last season. Sanheim had nine goals and 35 points in 2018-19, but he's on track for about eight goals and 23 points this season. His goal Tuesday was his first point since Nov. 2, and he only has two points in the last 11 games. Overall, Sanheim has two goals and six points with a plus-1 rating in 21 games.