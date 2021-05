Sanheim posted an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Sanheim set up Sean Couturier for a second-period tally that cut the Penguins' lead to 3-2 at the time. The 25-year-old Sanheim has assists in consecutive games. He's at 15 points, 96 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating in 52 appearances. The Manitoba native has mainly worked in the Flyers' top six, although he remains more of a defensive presence than a scoring threat.