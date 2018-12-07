Sanheim scored twice in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

In a bizarre twist, Sanheim single-handedly erased a 3-1 third-period deficit with two goals in a 2:05 span. The 22-year-old defenseman had failed to light the lamp in 25 previous appearances this season, so don't expect a repeat performance any time soon.

