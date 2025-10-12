Sanheim scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Sanheim has played monster minutes early in the season, averaging 28:25 per game to begin 2025-26. He's added three shots on net and six blocked shots. It looks like head coach Rick Tocchet will lean on Sanheim heavily and give him power-play time as well. Sanheim's offense dipped from 44 points in 2023-24 to 30 points last year, but he's in position for a bounce-back campaign if the Flyers' offense cooperates.