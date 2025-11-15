Sanheim logged an assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blues.

Sanheim started the year positively, but this was just his second helper in the last 13 games. The 29-year-old blueliner isn't at risk of losing playing time -- he's far too important in the defensive zone for that to happen. He's managed six points, 20 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating over 17 appearances on the year.