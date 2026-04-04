Sanheim scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Sanheim has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last three outings. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to play heavy minutes on the Flyers' top pairing, though his power-play time has been inconsistent. Sanheim is up to 10 goals -- a mark he's reached in two of the last three years -- and 35 points through 76 appearances this season. He's added 88 shots on net, 142 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating.