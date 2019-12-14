Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Going through another dry spell
Sanheim has no goals and one assist with a plus-1 rating in the last eight games.
The 23-year-old broke a seven-game pointless streak on Nov. 19 with a goal, and he added an assist two games later, but since then, he's posted just one point. Early on during this dry spell, Sanheim was at least on the ice for some even-strength goals, which was helping his plus-minus, but he has a minus-2 rating in the last six games. Overall, he has two goals and eight points with a plus-2 rating in 31 games this season.
