Sanheim posted a minus-1 rating and one hit in a 2-1 victory against the Stars on Thursday.

In the last eight games, Sanheim has one goal and a minus-9 rating, so he's going through a real slump. Even still, Sanheim owners are probably still ahead overall, as he has four goals, 13 points and a minus-6 rating in 43 games. The 22-year-old played 49 games last season and posted two goals with 10 points and a minus-6 rating.