Sanheim has no points and a minus-3 rating in the last five games since posting three points on Dec. 23.

The 23-year-old had two goals and an assist versus the Rangers two weeks ago, but he hasn't been able to build off of that performance. That is Sanheim's only multi-point game this season. He has four goals and 12 points with a plus-1 rating in 42 games this season. Sanheim is about where he should be with his goal scoring, but he had 35 points last season, so to regress to 12 points about halfway through 2019-20 is a major disappointment.