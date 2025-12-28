Sanheim will be available to play against Seattle on Sunday after being pulled from Tuesday's 3-1 win over Chicago by a concussion spotter, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sanheim was a full participant in Saturday's practice, and it seems as though he was probably fine after Tuesday's game. In any event, he won't miss additional time due to the issue. Sanheim has generated three goals, 16 points, 47 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and 23 hits across 36 appearances this season.