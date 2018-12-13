Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Heating up
Sanheim scored a goal in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old is officially out of his cold streak. After going 16 games with only an assist, Sanheim has three goals and four points in the last four contests. It's been a tough start to the season, and yet, Sanheim has already matched his rookie season totals. In 29 games, he has three goals and 10 points during 2018-19.
