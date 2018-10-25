Sanheim has three points in the last two games, giving him five points in 2018-19.

All five of his points are assists, as the 22-year-old is still waiting for that first goal, but he's been playing a lot better. On Monday against the Avalanche, Sanheim posted a season-high five shots, so that first goal might come pretty soon. He also has a plus-1 rating, four PIM, five blocks and four hits in nine games.