Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Heating up
Sanheim has three points in the last two games, giving him five points in 2018-19.
All five of his points are assists, as the 22-year-old is still waiting for that first goal, but he's been playing a lot better. On Monday against the Avalanche, Sanheim posted a season-high five shots, so that first goal might come pretty soon. He also has a plus-1 rating, four PIM, five blocks and four hits in nine games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.