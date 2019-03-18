Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Improving down the stretch
Sanheim posted two hits and a block in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Penguins on Sunday.
The 22-year-old doesn't have a point in the last four games, but he still has recorded five goals and 16 points in the last 22 contests. That's more than half of his offensive production, as Sanheim has nine goals and 31 points in 72 games. His shooting percentage is a little high for a defenseman at 8.9 percent, but Sanheim is a young, budding star that every owner needs to keep an eye on in 2019-20 if not also down the stretch this season. He also has 117 blocks and 39 hits in 2018-19.
