Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Joining minor-league affiliate
Sanheim was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
The highly touted defenseman will join the Phantoms for the AHL postseason after the Flyers' season came to an end Sunday against Pittsburgh. Sanheim suited up in four of the six games in the series, recording a goal while averaging 15:29 of ice time per contest. Over 49 regular season tilts, Sanheim logged two goals and eight assists, and projects to play a bigger role on the Philadelphia blue line in 2018-19.
