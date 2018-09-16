Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Leaves Sunday's game
Sanheim (undisclosed) was not on the bench to start the third period of Sunday's contest against the Islanders, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Sanheim drew a boarding penalty from Matt Martin but took an awkward spill into the boards and went straight back to the tunnel. The team has not yet disclosed the what the injury is or its severity, but he likely won't be returning to action Sunday.
