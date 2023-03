Sanheim scored two goals including the game-winner in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Panthers.

Both goals came in a second period that saw the Flyers find the back of the net four times in total. Sanheim has three tallies in the last four games, but those are his only points since Feb. 9. On the season, the 26-year-old blueliner has seven goals and 19 points through 69 games.