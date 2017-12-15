Sanheim scored a goal and put three shots on net in a 2-1 win against the Sabres on Thursday.

This marks the first career goal for the rookie. He now has five points in 28 games, although this is his first point in nine contests. The 21-year-old was the 17th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, so he has some pedigree, but the sample size is still quite small.