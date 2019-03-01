Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Lights up Jackets in OT loss
Sanheim scored two goals in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
The young blueliner only has eight goals on the season, and half of them have come in a pair of games against Columbus. Sanheim is emerging as a top scoring threat for the Flyers down the stretch, and the 17th overall pick in the 2014 draft has racked up an eye-popping four goals and 12 points over the last 14 games.
