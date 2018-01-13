Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Likely back in action Saturday
Sanheim is expected to draw into the lineup Saturday evening against the Devils, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Flyers coach Dave Hakstol is turning to Sanheim as a replacement for puck-moving blueliner Shayne Gostisbehere, who is under the weather. Sanheim has seen inconsistent ice time as a rookie this season, and he had even sat out five straight games before getting pried away from the press box in preparation for this next contest. He's added five points (one goal, four assists) to supplement 17 hits and 27 blocked shots through 34 games.
