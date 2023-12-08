Sanheim posted an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Sanheim has a helper in each of the last two contests as he begins to bounce back from a seven-game drought. The 27-year-old was one of the Flyers' best players over the first month of the campaign before his skid. He's up to 18 points, 52 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 26 appearances. He saw a season-low 19:15 of ice time in this game, though that was likely due to the Flyers having control of the game, something that's rarely happened despite their 14-10-2 record on the year.