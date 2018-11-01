Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Looking for first goal
Sanheim has five assists in 12 games, but he's still searching for his first goal of 2018-19.
The good news is he's getting pucks to the net. Sanheim is averaging 3.5 shots on goal in the last four games, which is significantly better than his average from the beginning of October. It seems like only a matter of time until the 22-year-old breaks through with a goal. However, until he's scoring consistently, he's only worth a look in dynasty leagues.
