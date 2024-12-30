Sanheim logged an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Sanheim helped out on a Tyson Foerster tally in the first period. The assist ended a four-game point drought for Sanheim, which was his worst slump since he opened the season with no points over five outings. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 21 points, 74 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 26 PIM, 25 hits and a plus-3 rating over 37 appearances. Since he does enough in the non-scoring areas, Sanheim's lack of offense recently has not endangered his top-four status.