Sanheim has one goal and three points with a plus-3 rating in the last 10 games.

It's not quite the production he was experiencing earlier in the season, but Sanheim is putting together a strong campaign. He's just one goal shy of tying a career high, and he's on the verge of pushing his plus/minus out of the negative. Sanheim has eight goals and 18 points with a minus-1 rating in 58 games this season.