Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Nets power-play assist in win
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sanheim registered a power-play assist in Thursday's win over New Jersey.
This assist was Sanheim's first power-play point since the 2019-20 campaign. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for the defender. Sanheim is up to 12 points in 31 games this season.
