Sanheim scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Sanheim got the Flyers on the board in the first period, cleaning up a rebound off a Noah Cates shot while shorthanded. With Tuesday's goal Sanheim has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last six games. He's up to two goals and five assists through 23 games this season after being held scoreless in nine-strait contests to start the year.