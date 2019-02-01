Sanheim scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Boston.

The goal stood up as the winner. Sanheim had been scuffling -- he had just three points (one goal, two assists) in his previous 14 games. But his game continues to grow and the sophomore is on track to come close to 30 points. Sanheim's fantasy future lies in the future. Watch and wait.

