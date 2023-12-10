Sanheim scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2, blocked two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Sanheim has four points and a plus-6 rating over his last three contests. He's putting his recent seven-game drought behind him, and this was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 18. The defenseman's second-period marker stood as the game-winner, his second such goal of the campaign. He's up to 20 points, 53 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 27 appearances. He's three points shy of matching his production from 81 contests last season, and he should have a good chance to challenge for his career high of 35 points from the 2018-19 campaign.